People across the state of Wisconsin have risen to the challenge of COVID-19 by changing the way they work, play, and interact with friends and family. By staying Safer at Home, practicing physical distancing, and continuing to wash hands and cover coughs, Wisconsinites are making a difference and beginning to flatten the curve.

According to the model created by DHS, Wisconsin was projected to have 22,000 infections by April 8, which would have ultimately resulted in somewhere between 440 and 1,500 deaths. These numbers were based on projected significant exponential growth in positive cases; however, since the Safer at Home order, there has been a decrease in exponential growth in the number of cases. Wisconsin’s rate of doubling of infections was 3.4 days in early March and, over the past two weeks, the rate of doubling is now approximately 12 days.

“Without effective treatments or a vaccine, the only way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is through non-pharmaceutical interventions that help us maintain physical distancing,” said Chief Medical Officer and State Epidemiologist Dr. Ryan Westergaard. “The Safer at Home order has been our main intervention in Wisconsin, and we are beginning to see the results.”

“Limiting physical contact between people is our only tool at slowing the spread of this virus,” explained Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm. “We will continue to work through our statewide response to develop capacity to implement effective containment strategies across the state. These are critical next steps to prevent a future surge of cases.”

By staying Safer at Home, the people of Wisconsin are taking the steps needed to make a difference during this pandemic. Safer at Home is working, and it is saving lives.