The Juneau County Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at the New Lisbon Correctional Institution. An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days). The Wisconsin National Guard conducted a targeted COVID-19 testing on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Initial results for Juneau County were included in the Health Department’s Daily COVID-19 Snapshot on Monday, October 19th, 2020. The New Lisbon Correctional Institution, Juneau County Health Department, Wisconsin Department of Corrections, and Wisconsin Department of Health Services are actively investigating the outbreak details and coordinating mitigation and containment strategies.