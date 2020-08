A man arrested in connection with the killing of a 61-year-old Sparta man, appeared in Monroe County Court via Zoom today.

Eric Borges, 32, of Milwaukee was arrested on Aug. 12 in Milwaukee in connection with the killing of Anthony Koopman during an armed robbery.

Monroe County Court ordered a $2 million cash bond with conditions for Borges. His initial appearance is set for September 28, 2020, at 9 a.m.