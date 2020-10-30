County Office Building Restrictions -Due to COVID19
Effective on Monday, November 2, 2020 all Juneau County buildings will be closed to
the public in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Most Juneau County staff will still be present
and working in the County buildings to serve the public. Juneau County officials are encouraging people
to conduct business with County Departments via telephone and email when possible. Services will
continue by appointment only (contact information highlighted below). The Juneau County Justice
Center will remain open to the public to allow for court proceedings.
It is important to take active measures to avoid the spread of illness in the community. People should
follow simple steps to slow the spread in our community, including:
• Wear a cloth face covering when in public.
• Keep 6 ft of distance between you and non-household members.
• Limit contact with non-household members.
• Staying home when sick.
• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.
• Covering coughs and sneezes.
• Avoiding touching your face.
The Emergency Information Page of the Juneau County Government website has been activated for
COVID-19 preparedness and response. Go to www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html .
Information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County will be updated regularly.
Sheriff’s non-emergency – 608-847-5649
Health Department – 608-847-9373
Highway – 608-847-5874
Human Services – 608-847-2400
County Clerk – 608-847-9300
Treasurer – 608-847-9308
Veterans Service – 608-847-9385
Capital Consortium – 888-794-5556
Land Information – 608- 847-9457
Aging and Disability – 608-847-9371
Register of Deeds – 608-847-9325
UW-Extension – 608-847-9329
Comments are closed.