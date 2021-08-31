The Juneau County Health Department reported 24 new cases of COVID19 during their Monday report. Juneau County Currently has 121 active cases of COVID19 with 5 hospitalizations. The Juneau County Health Department says it will no longer list recovered cases on their report because they believe that there are long term effects of COVID19. The Juneau County Health Department says it is seeing a substantial increase in cases of youth between the ages of 0-19.