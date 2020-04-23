The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) distributed $320,600 to 24 counties to maintain and improve public roads in county forests.

In 2020, funding from the state’s County Forest Road Aids program will help improve more than 900 miles of public roads within county forests. These roads enable counties to manage their forest resources and allow the public to explore the forests for wildlife viewing and many other sporting activities.

To qualify for the state funding, roads must meet minimum design standards of a 16-foot surface width and a 20-foot roadway width; be located within county forests; be open and used for travel; and cannot be town roads, county or state highways.

County Forest Road Aids are separate from the larger General Transportation Aids (GTA) program. GTA provides funding to local governments from state-collected transportation revenues (fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees), helping offset the cost of county and municipal road construction, maintenance, traffic and other transportation-related costs.

 

Counties and the amount of County Forest Road Aids being distributed are listed below:

 

Eligible

County Forest

County

Miles

Road Aids

Ashland

4.45

$1,561.95

Bayfield

37.97

$13,327.47

Burnett

35.16

$12,341.16

Chippewa

18.12

$6,360.12

Clark

45.98

$16,138.98

Douglas

95.63

$33,566.13

Eau Claire

17.94

$6,296.94

Florence

32.97

$11,572.47

Iron

47.57

$16,697.07

Jackson

8.68

$3,046.68

Juneau

5.59

$1,962.09

Langlade

7.67

$2,692.17

Lincoln

27.25

$9,564.75

Marathon

6.48

$2,274.48

Marinette

234.00

$82,134.00

Oconto

37.32

$13,099.32

Oneida

37.46

$13,148.46

Polk

7.61

$2,671.11

Price

10.26

$3,601.26

Rusk

23.12

$8,115.12

Taylor

17.36

$6,093.36

Vilas

48.37

$16,977.87

Washburn

95.93

$33,671.43

Wood

10.41

$3,653.91

Totals

913.30

$320,568.30