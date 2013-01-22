A convicted sex offender is being released into Necedah Township. 53 year old David Funk has served the sentence imposed on him and is not currently wanted by authorities at this time. Funk a 5’10 166 pound grey hair blue eyed male will be under the supervision of his New Lisbon office Probation Officer. He is to have no unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with victims, he is not to consume alcohol or drugs, and must comply with the sex offender registry. Funk must also cooperate with electronic monitoring. For more information you can call 608-240-5830.

Sex Offendor Registry Info