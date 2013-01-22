Congressman Kind Calls For Stimulus Package For Teachers
An area congressman says the country’s school teachers deserve a coronavirus stimulus package of their own. Democrat Ron Kind said teachers are facing a difficult time, whether they are in front of a class or teaching their students from home. Kind is suggesting the use of federal money to pay for internet access for teachers, along with coronavirus testing, cleaning supplies, and contact tracing. Kind has said how much he thinks this would cost.
