MAUSTON, Wisconsin – July 6, 2020. The School District of Mauston Board of Education learned the results of the recent community survey during a presentation by School Perceptions, LLC, the firm that conducted the survey. The survey asked the community to weigh in on a variety of facility maintenance projects, the possibility of building a new elementary school, and the future of Lyndon Station Elementary School.

The survey was completed by 1,177 people, including 494 parents of Mauston School District students. The survey asked residents if the District should pursue a capital referendum to address district-wide infrastructure and maintenance needs; updating and expanding Tech Ed classrooms and renovate/expand iLead classrooms at Mauston High School; improving site safety, traffic flow and site drainage at the main campus; priority updates at Olson Middle School; addition and remodeling at Grayside Elementary; and building a new West Side Elementary.

Sue Peterson, the School Perceptions consultant presenting the data, reported that the majority of survey respondents gave the District the green light to move ahead with a referendum. “Sixty percent of survey respondents support the District pursuing a referendum to address the identified facility needs,” she stated. Peterson also shared that of all the projects, the greatest support came for building a new West Side Elementary School.

“The survey gave us a clear direction on the wishes of our community,” said Superintendent Joel Heesch. “Knowing our community supports the idea of replacing West Side Elementary with a new school, and that they see merit in our other projects, is very affirming.”

The survey explained to residents that this is an ideal time for the District to consider addressing district-wide facility projects as an existing loan will soon be paid off. According to the District’s financial advisor, the proposed projects would result in an estimated tax increase of $9.00 for every $100,000 of equalized property value.

“We know our schools play an important role in our community. We are appreciative of all of the residents who took the time to complete the survey and provide us with direction moving forward,” said Heesch.

The full survey results presentation can be found on the school district’s website at www.maustonschools.org.