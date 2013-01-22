Santa arrived early this year for families in the School District of Mauston who have been struggling to pay for their children’s school lunches.

“It’s been an amazing outpouring of generosity,” said Superintendent Joel Heesch. “I talked to a one community member who asked me how much it would take to bring our negative balances to zero, and he said, ‘a check will be coming in the mail!’ How can we even say thank you for that kind of gift?” He added that additional donations in varying amounts of have been coming in as well. As the fund has grown, the district made a decision to apply the funds to all family balances that are negative as of Friday, December 20, 2019 bringing them to “zero due” status. This will help parents to have a “fresh start” in the new year.

For many years, Juneau County schools have had one of the highest percentages of annual applications for free and reduced priced meals in southwestern Wisconsin. “Approximately 57% of the students in our district receive either free or reduced priced meals,” said Sue Goyette, district business manager. “Those numbers are determined by federal guidelines, based on household size and income. Every year, we have families who may qualify but they do not apply for this benefit. We always urge familes to fill out the application.”

Goyette went on to list other factors that may affect meal benefits for families. “Some people may have a change in employment circumstances – it could be temporary or permanent. They might not realize that this change could mean they now qualify for reduced price or free meals. We always urge parents to call the district office if they need assistance with the application process. We’re here to help.”

“We are overwhelmed by the response of people to the needs of our families,” said Superintendent Heesch. “People have been stopping by with checks. It’s been incredible.” And at this time of year, what could be better?