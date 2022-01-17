The Wisconsin Air National Guard is welcoming a new commander at Volk Field Air Base. Colonel Matthew Eakins says he was humbled and honored be named Volk Field’s 13th commander. Colonel Eakins is replacing Lieutenant Colonel Tom Bauer, who was interim commander at the base. Colonel Leslie Zyzda-Martin was relieved of her duties in November. Volk Field occupies most of the former Wisconsin Military Reservation, where Wisconsin National Guard troops began training in the 1880s.