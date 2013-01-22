Childbirth is a miraculous experience, and it can be greatly enhanced by attending childbirth education class offered by Mile Bluff Medical Center’s Obstetrics (OB) Department. Mile Bluff provides an educational program to help you prepare for childbirth, make feeding decisions and transition from hospital to home after your delivery.

During this one – day class, you will discover fascinating facts about pregnancy and birth while enjoying the company and support of other expecting parents. The classes are open to all, and will be beneficial for first-time parents, as well as for those who are simply looking for a ‘refresher.’

To help make your transition from hospital to home as smooth and anxiety-free as possible, this class will also touch on what you can expect after delivery.

This class will be held at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston on Saturday, January 11 from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm.

These classes are open to women receiving maternity care at any of Mile Bluff’s clinic locations, as well as those expecting parents who plan to deliver at different facility. Please note that you must sign up for a program that is completed before you are due to deliver. Call 608-847-1013 to register for the upcoming class on January 11. Another class will be offered on March 28.