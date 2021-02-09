The City of Mauston announced the removal of excess snow accumulation on the following streets will be undertaken starting at around 7:30am on Wednesday February 10th:

Bluff, Spring, Prairie, Maughs, Mansion, Pine, Hickory, Elmberta, Maple, Elm, Madden, Buttner, Arlington, Crescent, and View Streets.

To facilitate the process, please refrain from parking on these streets tomorrow if at all possible until after the work has been completed. The process is much more efficient, and the job much more complete, if the crew doesn’t need to work around parked vehicles.