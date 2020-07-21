Effective with the partisan primary on August 11, 2020, the official polling location for all elections in the City of Mauston will be the new fire station at 431 Hickory St “The new fire station allows us to offer accessible voting for our senior citizens and those with physical disabilities, while keeping the polling place centrally located. Other benefits include more parking and flexibility to facilitate curbside voting.” stated City Administrator Randy Reeg. He added, “The move will make it easier to comply with social distancing requirements for the protection of both voters and poll workers.”

EXTENDED OFFICE HOURS FOR IN-PERSON ABSENTEE VOTING Between July 27 and August 7, Mauston City Hall office hours will be extended to 8pm Monday through Friday to allow eligible Mauston residents to vote in-person absentee. Voters will need to be registered to vote in the City of Mauston and must present a valid photo ID before a ballot will be issued.

Deputy Clerk Diane Kropiwka stated, “We’re offering these extra hours as a service to make it easier for our residents to be able to vote without standing in line at the polls. We’re hoping that residents will take advantage of this opportunity to alleviate some of the health concerns that both voters and poll workers will be exposed to when voting in person on election day.”

“It’s actually very easy to vote in-person absentee.” Kropiwka added. “If eligible, a voter can register and vote at the same time. There are requirements to provide proof of residence and proof of identification, but from the time a voter comes into City Hall until they seal their voted ballot it could be as little as 15 minutes.” If not voting in person, there are there are multiple ways to request an application for absentee ballot to be mailed to voters.

? through the Wisconsin Election Commission website www.elections.wi.gov search “EL-121 form”

? on the City of Mauston website, www.mauston.com/vote or citizens can call Mauston City Hall

? complete the application online at www.myvote.wi.gov

Completed absentee ballots must be received by the City Clerk no later than 8pm on election day.