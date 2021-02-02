The City of Mauston is looking into borrowing $3.6 Million to refinance old debts and to work on City street projects. The City was hoping to borrow just $2 Million. The Mauston Common Council approved resolutions in preparation to borrow the $3.6million. The $3.6 million is the maximum amount and does not necessarily mean the City will borrow that full amount. Most of that money would go towards street projects which would include Maple, North, and Third Streets. The refinance would be to take advantage of lower interest rates to save the City money in the long run. City Mill rates would go up by about 40cents in 2022 before falling by nearly a $1 and a half in 2023.