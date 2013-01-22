Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen has declared a Public Health Emergency and it has nothing to do with COVID-19. The Mayor and the City of Mauston are trying to take care of the growing Canadian geese population in Mauston. City officials believe the growing number of geese could raise the E Coli levels in Lake Decorah. The declaration allows Mauston Police Chief Mike Zillisch and anyone he allows the authority to perform legal population management within city limits. It also allows fire arms to be discharged within city limits to control the geese population. The next step in controlling the population would be to remove nesting areas.