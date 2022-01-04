The City of Mauston is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for recent damage to fire hydrants.

January 3, 2022: Several more hydrants have been discovered that have been tampered with and damaged. This goes beyond routine vandalism and has now crossed a very serious line. This is endangering public health and safety and the very lives of our first responders who answer the call to protect others. This is unacceptable and the City of Mauston will be taking this extremely seriously!

Until we can catch the person or people responsible for these heinous acts, we implore residents to monitor the fire hydrants near where you live, work and frequent in the city. Please report any suspicious activity near or potential damage to fire hydrants immediately to the Mauston Police Department at 608-847-6363.

Thank you for your assistance and diligence in helping us put an end to this madness!