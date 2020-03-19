The Adams County Sheriff’s Office will be holding its Citizen’s Academy beginning March 19, 2020. The class is scheduled to be held each Thursday for 10 weeks from 6 PM to 9 PM. The academy is open to anyone 18 years or older, who lives, works, or owns property in Adams County. The Citizen’s Academy offers community members an inside look at the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Participants get a hands-on introduction to the divisions of the Sheriff’s Office. The program includes a tour of the Adams County Jail and the Sheriff’s Office. Participants of the academy will also have the opportunity to train with department equipment, observe demonstrations, learn about investigations, see department K-9 demonstrations, Emergency Vehicle Operations and Control (EVOC), traffic stops, firearm simulation, and dispatch operations.

Successful applicants must be 18 years of age, be able to pass a background check, and be able to attend all classes. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office reserves the right to choose individuals that will best represent the interests of the community and the Sheriff’s Office.

To apply complete an online application or pick one up at the Sheriff’s Office Administration Office during regular business hours. For any questions please contact Chief Deputy David Carlson at 608-339-3304.

Deadline to apply is March 6th, 2020.