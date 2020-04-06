April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention month. Many communities and organizations in Wisconsin had awareness events and activities planned. Due to COVID-19 many of these events are being canceled. Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin encourages all to adhere to the CDC recommendations and Governor Evers “Safer at Home” order, to ensure social distancing. However, we can still spread the word that “all children deserve great childhoods” – it will just look different. Since we are told to distance ourselves physically, we will – but we can still all stand together in support of children and families.

Juneau County encourages all individuals and organizations to support child abuse and neglect prevention efforts in Wisconsin. Children do well when their parents do well. Supporting families and ensuring parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need are effective ways to protect children from the risk of child abuse and neglect. Community members can support one another by:

Taking time to talk to parents in your neighborhood – get to know them.

Sharing local resources with families.

Advocating for legislation and funding which support family programs within your community.

Donating new or gently used clothing, toys to programs that support families with children.

Bringing a meal or groceries to a family with young children.

Organizing a family fun event – such as a family story night, game or movie night.

To learn more about child abuse prevention and for more ideas how to become involved; visit:

Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin: preventchildabusewi.org

Department of Children and Families: dcf.wisconsin.gov

Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board: preventionboard.wi.gov

2019 Statistics

Juneau County

195 reports received for neglect

58 reports of physical abuse

24 reports of sexual abuse

8 reports of emotional damage

State of Wisconsin

30,645 reports received for neglect

10,918 reports of physical abuse

5,376 reports of sexual abuse

966 reports of emotional abuse

404 reports of unborn child abuse