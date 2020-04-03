Residents will be able to keep up to six chickens at a time, with no roosters allowed, the resident must live at the property, maintain a clean environment for the chickens and can not be kept within 100 feet of another residence. Applicants must apply for a license, pay an annual fee and agree to allow inspection of the site as needed by the city’s zoning office.

Other requirements include a site plan for the coop and pen, the owner of the chickens must provide a copy of current valid registration with the Wisconsin DATCP Livestock Premises Registration Program, and chickens must be secured within the coop during non-daylight hours.