A plan to turn a former Mauston Church into a vacation rental home has been approved by the Mauston City Council.  The permit was requested by property owner Daniel Eller.  Eller wants to convert the church into a livable space and rent the property out to groups on Airbnb.  The Church is the former Episcopal Church located on Main Street.  Eller believes reviving a historic building in Mauston will help bring more revenue into the City.  Eller is from Chicago but was a frequent visitor to Mauston as a youth and owns another Airbnb in nearby Dell Prairie. 