A plan to turn a former Mauston Church into a vacation rental home has been approved by the Mauston City Council. The permit was requested by property owner Daniel Eller. Eller wants to convert the church into a livable space and rent the property out to groups on Airbnb. The Church is the former Episcopal Church located on Main Street. Eller believes reviving a historic building in Mauston will help bring more revenue into the City. Eller is from Chicago but was a frequent visitor to Mauston as a youth and owns another Airbnb in nearby Dell Prairie.