The Department of Health Services is reminding people to check for ticks as they come home from outdoor fun. That means examining all parts of the body, including the scalp, in and around the ears, and behind your knees. You should also shower within two hours of coming back inside to wash off any loose ticks on your body. If you do find a tick biting you, don’t crush or twist it, but firmly pull it out so it doesn’t squirt infected fluids into you. You can find out more by downloading The Tick App at Tick-App-dot-U-S.