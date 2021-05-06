A local man and woman were arrested Monday evening for multiple drug offenses.

Reedsburg Police were dispatched to a parking lot in the 100 block of Viking Drive at 5:23pm for a report of two people slumped over in a parked vehicle. Officers observed numerous drug related items in the vehicle after making contact with the occupants. A search of the vehicle yielded over 17 grams of methamphetamine, heroin and drug paraphernalia.

Sherry A. Drews (49) of Reedsburg was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine >10 grams, Possession of Schedule I and II Narcotic Drug and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Thomas A. Dyar (55) of Reedsburg was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Electronic Weapon.

Dyar and Drews were both transported to Sauk County Jail. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Department assisted on the investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Reedsburg Police Department at (608)524-2376.