Charges have been dismissed against a 45-year-old Union Center man accused of starting the fire that killed his uncle. A Juneau County judge dismissed the counts of first-degree reckless homicide and arson without prejudice Friday. That means the charges against Travis Yirka could be refiled. Yirka is accused of lying to police about the way a March 19th fire started. An investigator says Yirka also told him he would feel good if his uncle died in a fire. A lighter and a tiki torch were reportedly found on the ground near the burned home.