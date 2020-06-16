Character.org has certified 246 Promising Practices in schools and organizations across the country that foster character development in our children and teens.

Character.org will honor each 2020 Promising Practice recipient (schools and organizations) at its National Forum in Washington, D.C., to be held March 3-5, 2021. Congratulations to Necedah High School WON80 Club for receiving this positive recognition. OPPORTUNITY OVER OUTCOME recognizes and rewards the positive contributions of all who make the athletic contests an enjoyable and educational experience. It is a culmination of multiple activities delivered by our Necedah High School WON80 Sportsmanship Club at all boys and girls home basketball games and wrestling matches. WRJC would like to Congratulate Necedah High School, Students Staff and Coaches for this this honor.