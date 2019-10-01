CASHTON MAN SENTENCED TO 31 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD SEX CRIMES
Today, Monroe County District Attorney Kevin Croninger announced
Jerome Leuck, age 77, of Cashton was sentenced to 31 years in prison. He will be supervised by
the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 7 years following his release from prison.
Court documents show Leuck was charged in October 2020 with 14 child sex crimes. The
case was tried to a Monroe County jury in January 2023, but a mistrial was declared after the jury
was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. Leuck was tried again in November 2023 and found
guilty.
Leuck was sentenced on February 2, 2024, by Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Richard
Radcliffe. Leuck faced a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 25 years. Assistant District
Attorney Sarah Skiles argued for a lengthy prison sentence that would have the effect of confining
Leuck for the remainder of his life. During sentencing, Skiles commented the “State of Wisconsin
now knows who [Leuck] really [is]” and he cannot hide in the darkness anymore. Skiles stated it
was time to acknowledge the unvarnished truth that Leuck is “a pedophile, manipulator, deceiver,
and child rapist.” Skiles said Leuck will no longer hold the victim hostage with this case and that
she will be free while Leuck lives out the remainder of his days in prison. Before handing down the
prison sentence, Judge Radcliffe commended the victim, telling her that she was “brave” and
“strong” and now had the justice she sought for over three years. Following sentencing, Leuck was
taken into custody to begin serving his sentence.
ADA Skiles later stated, “We are grateful the sentence ordered by Judge Radcliffe is more
than the minimum prescribed by law. It recognizes the seriousness of Leuck’s actions and the
profound negative impact of his conduct. This sentence ensures Leuck is forever removed from
our community and cannot further victimize children.”
The investigation of this case was handled by Detective John Brose of the Monroe County
Sheriff’s Office with assistance from social workers in the Department of Human Services from
Monroe and Vernon Counties and the staff of Stepping Stones Child Advocacy Center. The
prosecution of the case was handled by Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles through support
and assistance of the staff of the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and with special thanks
to Sara Kast, Anje Schmitz, and Investigator Andrew Kuen. Skiles praised the work of all involved,
“The investigation and prosecution of this case required a collaborative multidisciplinary approach.
An outcome like this would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of each
professional.”
