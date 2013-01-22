Jerome Leuck, 74, of Cashton was arrested on October 14th, 2020 and charged with multiple offenses related to the sexual assault of a child. These charges stem from incidents that occurred as far back as 2011.

Mr. Leuck was released from jail on October 15th after posting a $1,000 cash bond.

Since his initial arrest, the Sheriff’s Office has received additional allegations from four more victims. These victims indicated when they were children they were also sexually assaulted by Mr. Leuck.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing its investigation and takes these allegations very seriously. Once complete, the additional information will be sent to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office.