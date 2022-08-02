On July 30th 2022, at approximately 6:00 pm a one vehicle accident was reported to the Vernon County Communication Center. Upon arriving on scene deputies and Ontario First Responders determined the operator of the vehicle was no longer on scene. The driver was later identified as Max Dach, age 23 of Viroqua. Max was traveling west on W. South Street near Lincoln Street in Ontario when Max crossed the center line, entered the ditch and struck a utility pole. The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Ontario Fire department, Ontario First Responders. The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.