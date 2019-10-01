On October 15, 2022, at approximately 7:31pm, the Juneau County Communications Center received a call of a car versus pedestrian traffic crash on Grayside Avenue (State Hwy 82) near the Maple Drive intersection. Emergency services were dispatched and were on scene within two minutes.

Upon arrival, it was learned a 69-year-old male from Hillpoint, Wisconsin was walking across Grayside Avenue when he was struck by a westbound vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries. Patient care was rendered by bystanders and emergency personnel. Mauston Area Ambulance transported the patient to Mile Bluff Medical Center where he was then flown to UW Hospital for further care. The driver of the vehicle, a 61-year-old female from Mauston, remained on scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. Alcohol and/or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this incident. Grayside Avenue remained closed for 4.5 hours while law enforcement conducted an investigation.

The names of those involved will not be released at this time.

The Mauston Police Department was assisted on scene by the following: Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit, Mauston Area Ambulance, Mauston Fire Department, Mauston Public Works, and Northside Mobil.