Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports a two-vehicle collision occurred Tuesday morning, February 9, 2021, at approximately 7:30 AM, in the town of Clinton. Colby J. Wyman, age 19, of rural La Farge, WI was operating a passenger car westbound on County Road D, just west of Hall Road. Emanuel C. Hershberger, age 69, of rural Westby, WI was operating a horse-drawn buggy. Hershberger had just entered the roadway by making a right, or westbound turn, from a private driveway along the north side of the roadway ahead of the Wyman. Hershberger traveled approximately two hundred feet west before he was struck in the rear by the Wyman vehicle. Wyman said he attempted to stop, but due to the extreme cold and hard-packed snow, his brakes locked. There was an uninvolved, on oncoming (eastbound) vehicle abeam or beside the buggy when the collision occurred. Hershberger sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment. Assisting were the Westby First Responders, La Farge Fire Department, and La Farge Ambulance.