A New Lisbon man is facing charges after attacking a woman over missing keys. On December 27th Mauston Police were dispatched to a Mauston tavern for a disturbance. Allegedly multiple males took a females purse and one of them placed her in a chokehold. The reporting party met authorities and pointed to the parking lot behind the tavern. Authorities made contact with 43 year old Chad Paschke. Multiple witnesses had saw Paschke placing the woman in the chokehold. Authorities also made contact with the woman who said Paschke was chasing after her alleging she had keys to his vehicle in her purse. She denied having the keys and Paschke placed her in a chokehold. Paschke faces charges of Strangulation & Suffocation and Disorderly Conduct.