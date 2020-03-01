There was a burglary at a residence on Huron Avenue in Camp Douglas on 01/03/2020 between the hours of 5:30pm and 9:00pm. Law Enforcement found that someone had forcefully broken into a residence to steal firearms and jewelry. The suspect was believed to have fled on foot and entered a vehicle that was parked on County Highway W, just north of Huron Avenue.

If anyone saw a vehicle parked there between those times or has any information about the burglary, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. You can do so by requesting to speak to a Detective or Officer after dialing (608)269-8712, speak to us in person at 112 S. Court St. in Sparta, or by leaving a tip with Crime Stoppers at https://www.monroecountycrimestoppers.com/ or by calling (608)269-STOP or (608)372-STOP. You can always remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward.