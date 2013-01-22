The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country Mauston Office along with the Mile Bluff Medical Center will be offering a free online virtual workshop to help improve overall brain fitness. Boost Your Brain and Memory is an 8 week evidenced based program that will teach participants how to live a healthier life, remember things better, become more organized, pay closer attention and learn ways to regulate emotions.

Classes will be offered weekly on Tuesdays from 9:00-10:30 a.m. running from November 3rd– December 22nd and will be held via ZOOM. Registration is required and limited spots are available. For more information about the class or to register, please call Gina Laack Dementia Care Specialist for the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eagle Country at (608)-548-3954 or send an email to: glaack@co.juneau.wi.us.