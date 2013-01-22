Bond has been set for the Wisconsin Dells man being held in Columbia County for the part he allegedly played in the plot to kidnap Michigan’s governor. Fifty-one-year-old Brian Higgins made a virtual court appearance Monday afternoon by Zoom. Judge Todd Hepler set Higgins’ cash bail at 10 thousand dollars. The judge ruled Higgins can’t leave Wisconsin, has to surrender his passport, and won’t be able to have any contact with the others charged in the kidnapping plot. Federal investigators say he was part of the group’s surveillance effort. Higgins is scheduled to return to court November 18th. Michigan has 30 days to issue a warrant for his extradition.