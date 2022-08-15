On Sunday August 14th, 2022, at approx. 12:14pm the Juneau County Communication Center received a report of a possible body in the water near the boat landing located on 19th Ave. at Cty Hwy N.

Juneau County deputies arrived on-scene at approx. 12:23pm.

A subsequent search of the water east of the boat landing revealed a partially submerged body lodged in amongst the trees in the water.

The deceased subject was identified as Glen Erickson, age 55, from New Lisbon.

The incident remains under investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Mauston Fire Department and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.