A Hillsboro man is facing numerous charges after a bloody assault on his roommate. On March 1st Juneau County Deputies arrived to an Academy Street residence in Elroy. A woman had called and stated her son had been assaulted by 21 year old Trenton Clark. The victim of the assault said Clark attacked him and stole $300 from him. Authorities noted the victim had severe trauma to his face. Authorities noticed blood splattered all over the house. The victim claimed he tried to leave several times and Clark would not allow him to leave. Another witness said Clark attacked him because Clark thought the victim had stolen $1,200 and a bottle of whiskey. The victim sustained a broken eye socket and a broken nose. Clark faces charges of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, False Imprisonment, 2 Counts of Substantial Battery, Theft, Bail Jumping, and Disorderly Conduct.