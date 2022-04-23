Thursday the School District of New Lisbon was notified that a school surveillance camera captured video of a black bear on the previous evening walking around the school near South Forest Street and School Street.

Local authorities along with the School District are advising residents to be aware and to be diligent of the situation. They contacted our local DNR Resource Wardens informing them of the sightings and proactive measures have been discussed.

If you encounter a bear, stop what you are doing and evaluate the situation, identify yourself by speaking in calm, appeasing tone, back away slowly, preferably in the direction you came. Walk, don’t run, and keep your eyes on the bear so you can see how it will react. When safe to do so please contact and inform law enforcement and alert neighbors to you observations.