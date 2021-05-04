Mark Saturday, May 15th on your calendar for the next Area Community Theatre BINGO PALOOZA. The event will be held from 7:00-10:00 at the theatre on 907 Kilbourn Avenue in Tomah. We will be following CDC guidelines and will have tables spaced accordingly. We will be using both our Cabaret and Gatsby rooms for the event. Reservations are required by May 12th. They can be made online at www.tomahact.com or by calling (608) 374-7469. There is limited seating so don’t delay in making your reservations. The cost of Bingo is $20 per card or three cards for $50. The winner of each game will receive a special basket courtesy of our sponsors. There will be a special drawing for a basket that is exclusively for ACT members!!

We will be selling hot beef sandwiches with chips as well as an assortment of beverages.

Come and join the fun as Dr. Bridget Owens will be our caller for each game. A good time is guaranteed for one and all.