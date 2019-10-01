On December 2, Dara Bartels hit the ground running as the new CEO of Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston. She began by assembling a strong team of executives to work alongside her.

With the administration in place, her focus shifts to building up the employee group as a whole. “Excellent patient experience begins with engaged staff members” explains Bartels. “When a team feels confident and supported, high quality will flow through those individuals to our patients.”

Mile Bluff has a long-standing history in the community; which is one of the things that drew Bartels to the medical center. She shared, “I really enjoy people and making connections that add value to others’ lives. At Mile Bluff, I get to live out my passion for serving employees, patients and the community at large.”

Her desire to help others is rooted in the appreciation Bartels has for the help she received at a point in her life when she needed it. As she settles into the CEO position, she looks forward to finding more ways to help employees and community members thrive. “I want to be involved in lifting others up, and assisting them with needs beyond the scope of healthcare.”

When asked about the future of Mile Bluff, Bartels responded, “Meeting the needs of our community is priority number one.” She continued, “One way we’ll accomplish this is by investing in our organization so that we can stay up-to-date with our services and delivery settings that speak to our quality.”

In the spring, you’ll have the opportunity to hear more about the medical center’s future plans through a meet-and-greet event with Mile Bluff’s new executive team. As the time approaches, details will be shared on the Mile Bluff website and social media channels, as well as through local media outlets.