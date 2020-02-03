A Baraboo man is facing his 5th Offense OWI after passing out at a Mauston gas station. In the early hours of January 31st Mauston police reported to a gas station on Gateway Ave for a report of a man who had fallen and hit their head. The man was identified as 33 year old Frank Didomenico. Frank had fallen due to an overdose and came to after being injected with NARCAN. Didomenico took off in his vehicle after coming to but was eventually pulled over on the interstate by Wisconsin State Patrol. He was told not to drive after the NARCAN injection and that it falls under the driving while impaired category.