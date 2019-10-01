Baraboo’s S-S-M Health St. Clare Hospital blames “extremely high patient volumes” for its decision to temporarily shut down its urgent care service. The hospital says that decision will be re-evaluated at the end of the month. Its emergency department will still be open 24-7. Patients needing urgent care services are being pointed to the S-S-M Health facility in Lake Delton about 10 miles away. The health system is encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. It has already suspended non-urgent medical procedures at its Monroe hospital.