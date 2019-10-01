A bar owner is charged with arson in connection with an explosion and fire that damaged a bar he owns in Lyndon Station. 43-year-old Heath Fjorden of Baraboo is charged with arson of a building with intent to defraud, damage to property by means of explosives, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety. The explosion happened during the early morning hours of September First. A criminal complaint says a detective found two gas cans tipped over in the basement and gasoline-soaked rags on the floor. Investigators say Fjorden was later found with multiple burns on his body and is currently receiving inpatient care.