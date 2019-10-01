A bar owner accused of blowing up his own business has an October 26th court date. Forty-three-year-old Heath Fjorden is charged with five felonies including arson of a building with the intent to defraud. The charges are connected to a September 1st explosion and fire at Beagles Bar in Lyndon Station. Investigators say they found gas cans and gas-soaked rags in the bar basement after the flames were extinguished. No one was in the bar at the time but two upstairs apartments were occupied. Fjorden has received treatment for burn injuries which he said were caused by a grilling accident.