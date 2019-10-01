The Bank of Mauston recently held its 37th annual Food Pantry Drive. The Bank of Mauston was collecting monetary donations at each of its location for the food pantry. The donations totaled over $7,000. The Bank of Mauston also partnered with the Mauston High School Key Club for its annual food drive. The Key club also was able to raise nearly $7,000 for the food drive. The Bank of Mauston proudly matched the amount raised by the Key Club as well matching the amount of donations raised at their respective branches. The grand total raised was close to 28,000 dollars. That is the largest total raised to date. The tradition was started by the late Bank of Mauston Chairman Tom Schmidt. To honor Tom Schmidt the annual Food Pantry Fundraiser will be renamed in honor of Tom. The Bank of Mauston thanks the community for its great support.