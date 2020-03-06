The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center will be holding its second annual six week concert series in downtown Tomah beginning on July 2nd of this year. Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center President/CEO Tina Thompson approached Tomah’s City Council, asking them to close down Superior Avenue to hold the concert series. The Wisconsin DOT and Tomah’s City Council approved the request for the 2020 road closures and concert series.

The concert series will be on six Thursday evenings from 6:00 until 9:00 pm.

Thompson stated that their agent has again produced a lineup of nationally touring bands that will fit in nicely with Tomah’s Downtown Thursday Nights atmosphere. “The lineup this year includes Wheelhouse on July 2nd, Crossroad Station on July 9th, Kirsten Thien on July 16th, Casey Muessigmann on July 23rd, Joey Leone’s Chop Shop on August 6th and Cherry Pie on August 13th. Half of the bands were brought back by popular demand, but we also wanted to bring in some new talent”, Thomson remarked.

As was in 2019, DTN will be a family friendly affair with a “kid zone” featuring bounce houses, face painting and caricatures for the children, but will also have food vendors and beer sales for the adults.

Thompson stated “In 2019 were were approached with an idea and we saw an opportunity to spur economic development in Tomah, using music as a catalyst. This event is designed to bring people into our downtown, encouraging more people to visit Tomah and other businesses to open here and I think we’re achieving that”. Last year, DTN began with about 1,200 people in the beginning to attracting crowds of over 2,800 towards the end of the series.

The event is free and open to the public through sponsorships. Contact Thompson for details.