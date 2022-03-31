Authorities in central Wisconsin are still looking for the suspect who shot two people in Wisconsin Dells Wednesday morning. Police say they believe they know who the shooter was but the suspect’s name hasn’t been released. W-M-T-V reports officers and E-M-S crews were called early in the morning to an area on the frontage road. The victims were taken to a local hospital and their medical conditions have been stabilized. Investigators say they have determined the shooting happened about a mile-and-a-half away from when the victims were found.