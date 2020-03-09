Authorities Look For Shooting Suspect In Sauk Prairie Area Man has ties to Mauston
Authorities in the Sauk Prairie area say a 23-year-old fugitive they are seeking should be considered armed and dangerous. A manhunt is underway for Gunnar Tempest after a weekend shooting which sent a victim to the hospital. No one is suggesting a motive for the Sunday incident and the victim’s name hasn’t been released. Sauk Prairie police are asking anyone who knows anything about Tempest’s location to call them.
