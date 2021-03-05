The state Department of Justice reports the gun thought to have been used in the Wisconsin Dells Valentine’s Day homicide has been recovered. An A-T-F police dog sniffed out the weapon near the crime site. Authorities are holding 34-year-old Jeremy Lee Mondy of Janesville. Wisconsin Dells police were conducting a welfare check at a hotel February 14th when the victim’s body was found. The name of the woman who was killed hasn’t been released. Mondy is being held in the Columbia County Jail on a five-million-dollar bond. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.