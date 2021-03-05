The state Department of Justice reports the gun thought to have been used in the Wisconsin Dells Valentine’s Day homicide has been recovered.  An A-T-F police dog sniffed out the weapon near the crime site.  Authorities are holding 34-year-old Jeremy Lee Mondy of Janesville.  Wisconsin Dells police were conducting a welfare check at a hotel February 14th when the victim’s body was found.  The name of the woman who was killed hasn’t been released.  Mondy is being held in the Columbia County Jail on a five-million-dollar bond.  He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.