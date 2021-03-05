Authorities: Gun Used In Wisconsin Dells Valentine’s Day Homicide Has Been Recovered
The state Department of Justice reports the gun thought to have been used in the Wisconsin Dells Valentine’s Day homicide has been recovered. An A-T-F police dog sniffed out the weapon near the crime site. Authorities are holding 34-year-old Jeremy Lee Mondy of Janesville. Wisconsin Dells police were conducting a welfare check at a hotel February 14th when the victim’s body was found. The name of the woman who was killed hasn’t been released. Mondy is being held in the Columbia County Jail on a five-million-dollar bond. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide.
