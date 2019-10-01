The Thorp Police Department got a welcome phone call late last week when the U-S Marshals Service said it had taken a fugitive into custody. Forty-year-old Glen Fifer was wanted on several charges including child sexual assault, resisting or obstructing an officer, O-W-I, operating while revoked, and failure to install an ignition interlock device. The U-S Marshals say Fifer was living under a fake name 75 miles away in Warrens at a property owned by a family member.