The New Lisbon Community Center with have an auction benefiting them this Saturday July 24th beginning at 9am. There will be many items being auctioned off including Tools, Décor, Boat with motor & trailer, Collectables, Sport’s and Hunting Equipment, Guns & Ammo, a New TORO lawnmower and more to be auctioned off. It takes place at the New Lisbon Community Center. For more information contact 608-548-1750 or 608-354-1482 or visit the New Lisbon Lions Club Facebook page.